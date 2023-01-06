Standing For Natural Entities: The Road Not Taken

By U.S. Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown (January 6, 2023, 5:53 PM EST) -- In its final sitting of 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court heard argument on whether Texas has Article III standing to challenge Biden administration guidelines regarding immigration enforcement priorities.[1] The constitutional importance of standing in federal litigation is no less critical or controversial today than it was in the 20th century....

