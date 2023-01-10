Disbarred Atty Found In Contempt For Hiding Crypto Assets

By Daniel Connolly (January 10, 2023, 1:57 PM EST) -- A California federal judge says a disbarred attorney likely hid cryptocurrency assets during a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau investigation of a student loan scam, and found him in contempt of court, ordering him to pay $1,000 per day if he doesn't hand over control of the assets to a receiver....

