LA Builder Appeals Toss Of $100M Suit Over Anti-Eviction Law

By Quinn Wilson (January 9, 2023, 5:38 PM EST) -- Billionaire developer and landlord Geoffrey Palmer is appealing to the Ninth Circuit the dismissal of a $100 million federal lawsuit brought against Los Angeles by his companies, hoping to revive the effort to recover money he claims he lost from the city's anti-eviction law during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic....

