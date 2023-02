Cybersecurity Group Of The Year: Dechert

By Allison Grande (February 17, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP helped Flo Health launch a new feature to enhance users' privacy following the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision and continues to be a go-to adviser for companies hit by some of the most high-profile global cyberattacks, earning it a place among Law360's 2022 Cybersecurity and Privacy Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS