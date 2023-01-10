​Progressive Dodges Some Claims In Undervalued Losses Suit

By Hope Patti (January 10, 2023, 4:26 PM EST) -- A proposed class of vehicle owners can pursue claims that Progressive failed to disclose material information regarding the way it values total-loss vehicles, an Illinois federal court ruled, while tossing several remaining claims that the insurer engaged in deceptive and unfair conduct in violation of the state's consumer fraud act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS