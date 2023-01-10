Feds Say Tenant Screener Is Subject To Fair Housing Act

By David Holtzman (January 10, 2023, 3:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. government told a Massachusetts federal court that tenant-screening firm SafeRent Solutions is subject to the Fair Housing Act, giving a boost to claims by two would-be renters that the company's algorithm was unfairly used against them....

