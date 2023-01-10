2 Firms Aid Crypto Trading App's Listing On London's AQSE

By Dawood Fakhir (January 10, 2023, 7:14 PM GMT) -- British investor Quetzal Capital listed its shares on the AQSE stock exchange of London on Tuesday after completing a £20.5 million ($25 million) reverse takeover of cryptocurrency trading app Tap Global Ltd. and changing its name to Tap Global Group PLC, a transaction that was guided by Hill Dickinson LLP and Kepstorn Solicitors Ltd....

