£15B BoE Bond Sale Shaves Pension Scheme Deficits

By Martin Croucher (January 10, 2023, 2:58 PM GMT) -- Funding for retirement savings plans was buoyed last month by the sale of £15 billion ($18.2 billion) in government bonds by the Bank of England, the Pension Protection Fund said Tuesday, as experts noted that 2023 is shaping up to be "red-hot" for insurance deals....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS