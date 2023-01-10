Leasing Co. Fights Boeing's Bid To Slash 737 Max Fraud Suit

By Linda Chiem (January 10, 2023, 6:13 PM EST) -- An Irish aircraft leasing company fired back at Boeing's bid to slash its $189 million Washington federal court suit alleging Boeing fraudulently sold unsafe, poorly designed 737 Max jets, maintaining that it has sufficiently detailed facts to back up its claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS