Haaland Aide To Lead Bureau Of Ocean Energy Management

By Tom Lotshaw (January 10, 2023, 6:30 PM EST) -- Elizabeth Klein, a senior counselor to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, will serve as the next director of the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which leads the management of offshore energy and mineral resources that play a big role in President Biden's renewable energy and climate goals, the Department of the Interior said Tuesday....

