County Illegally Curbed Tribe's Police Powers, Judge Finds

By Joyce Hanson (January 11, 2023, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge has largely ruled in favor of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe in the tribe's suit claiming two county officials improperly limited its policing power, declaring that the tribe was harmed by their interfering conduct but an injunction is unwarranted....

