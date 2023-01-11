San Diego Atty Faces Disbarment Over Phony 911 Calls

By James Mills (January 11, 2023, 10:46 AM EST) -- The State Bar Court of California is recommending a San Diego attorney for disbarment for misappropriating over $100,000 in client trust account funds and for making false 911 calls about the welfare of a child as retaliation against someone she was dating....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS