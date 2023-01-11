UK Tech Giant's Autonomous Vehicle Biz Raises $140M

By Najiyya Budaly (January 11, 2023, 3:44 PM GMT) -- Science and technology giant IP Group said on Wednesday that Oxbotica, a company in its portfolio that creates software for self-driving cars, has raised $140 million through an investment round....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS