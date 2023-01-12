'Big Lie' Attys Continue To Fight $187K Sanctions At 10th Circ.

By Emily Sawicki (January 12, 2023, 12:30 PM EST) -- A pair of Trump-allied attorneys are continuing to fight $187,000 in sanctions they received from a federal judge in Colorado in 2021 over faulty election claims, pressing the Tenth Circuit to reconsider its prior rejection of their challenges to those penalties....

