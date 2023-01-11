11th Circ. Backs Care Co.'s Win In Ex-Director's Race Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (January 11, 2023, 1:26 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld a victory for a home health care business Wednesday in a former director's race bias suit, finding that the Black worker didn't put forward enough evidence to show that racial bias, and not concerns she falsified documents, caused her to be fired....

