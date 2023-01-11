Navy Contractor Challenges NLRB Firing Decision At DC Circ.

By Beverly Banks (January 11, 2023, 3:51 PM EST) -- A U.S. Navy security contractor called on the D.C. Circuit to hear its appeal of a National Labor Relations Board decision that said the company unlawfully fired a worker who raised safety concerns, arguing the worker's complaint was not protected by federal labor law....

