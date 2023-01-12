Detroit Art Museum Told Not To Move Alleged Stolen Van Gogh

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (January 12, 2023, 6:45 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has ordered the Detroit Institute of Arts not to move a Van Gogh painting with an estimated $5 million value that a Brazilian art collector claims had been missing for years before it showed up at the museum's temporary Van Gogh exhibition....

