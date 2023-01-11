'Bad Spaniels' Slobbers On Jack Daniel's Mark, Justices Told

By Lauren Berg (January 11, 2023, 10:53 PM EST) -- A poop-themed dog toy parodying a Jack Daniel's bottle is stinking up the brand's reputation and isn't protected by the First Amendment, Jack Daniel's told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, saying "poop humor has its time and place" but it doesn't want its Tennessee whiskey associated with dog waste....

