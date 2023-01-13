EU Upholds €20M Antitrust Fine Against Lithuanian Rail Co.

By Silvia Martelli (January 13, 2023, 12:27 PM GMT) -- The highest European Union court has upheld a ruling that Lithuania's national rail company hindered competition by removing a track running to Latvia, adding that a €20 million ($21.7 million) fine was appropriate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS