Texas High Court Mulls Over Health Non-Disclosure To Insurer

By Lauren Castle (January 12, 2023, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court pressed American National Insurance Co. on why it claims a man's failure to disclose a hepatitis diagnosis on a life insurance policy application is a misrepresentation and not a mistake, when he needed help from an agent in filling out the form....

