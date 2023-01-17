11th Circ. Hints CDC Mask Mandate Procedurally Flawed

By Rosie Manins (January 17, 2023, 7:27 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel grappled Tuesday with a Florida district court's order vacating the federal mask mandate for public transportation, indicating that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention likely has the power to issue such a requirement but may have failed to give proper notice....

