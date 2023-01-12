Target Hit With Unpaid OT Suit In Illinois

By Abby Wargo (January 12, 2023, 5:42 PM EST) -- Target failed to pay workers overtime for the time they spent undergoing security screenings before and after they clocked in and out for their shifts at the retail giant's Illinois distribution centers, a former employee alleged in a proposed class action filed in state court....

