EPA Accused Of Delaying Soot Reduction Plans In Calif., Pa.

By Peter McGuire (January 13, 2023, 2:52 PM EST) -- Environmental advocates accused federal regulators of violating the Clean Air Act by missing deadlines to approve a plan to reduce soot and smog pollution in Los Angeles and determine air quality standards around Pittsburgh, in a suit filed Thursday in California federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS