​​​​​​​Activision Cross-Suit Could Stall Sex Bias Case, Judge Says

By Craig Clough (January 12, 2023, 8:58 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles judge appeared hesitant Thursday to allow Activision Blizzard Inc. to file a cross-complaint in a sex-bias suit brought by California's civil rights watchdog, saying that allowing Activision to target 12 temporary staffing agencies for potential liability in the state's case could significantly delay and complicate the trial....

