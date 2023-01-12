BIA Rejects Chinese National's Bid For Removal Cancelation

By Britain Eakin (January 12, 2023, 9:35 PM EST) -- A Chinese national present in the U.S. since July 2001 can't reopen removal proceedings because she failed to show that her children would suffer enough hardship to qualify for removal cancelation, the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals has ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS