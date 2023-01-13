Grain Count Not Found In Look of Bimbo's 'Brown Bread'

By Collin Krabbe (January 13, 2023, 4:59 PM EST) -- A grocery shopper can't claim that bread sold under The Cheesecake Factory label was falsely branded as being whole grain because its color, appearance and packaging, can't reasonably be used to infer how much grain is in the product, a federal judge has found in dismissing a class action suit from the customer....

