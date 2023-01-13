2 Firms Lead Stratospheric Exploration Co.'s Go-Public SPAC

By Renee Hickman (January 13, 2023, 5:55 PM EST) -- World View, a stratospheric exploration and space tourism company, and Leo Holdings, a publicly traded special-purpose acquisition company, said Thursday they had reached an agreement for World View to go public via a combination with an estimated enterprise value of $350 million, led by Cooley LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS