Ga. Law Firm Sues Fired Worker Over Fake Client Reviews

By Rosie Manins (January 13, 2023, 1:26 PM EST) -- A personal injury law firm in Savannah, Georgia, has brought a defamation suit against a fired worker and her sister, claiming they created phony online accounts to pose as clients and post negative reviews....

