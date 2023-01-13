AT&T Can Pursue Suit Over T-Mobile's Senior Discount Ads

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (January 13, 2023, 6:34 PM EST) -- A Texas federal court has denied a bid from T-Mobile to toss a suit alleging the company falsely claimed that rival AT&T would not provide a mobile discount to senior citizens living outside Florida, according to an order filed Friday....

