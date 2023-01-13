'Hotel California' Theft Suspects Can't Nix Indictment

By Rachel Scharf (January 13, 2023, 5:26 PM EST) -- A Manhattan state court judge ruled Friday that the statute of limitations does not bar criminal charges against three men who supposedly peddled stolen handwritten lyrics for the Eagles' 1976 album "Hotel California," teeing up the case for a fall trial....

