Burn Victim, E-Cig Seller Settle Suit Over Exploding Battery

By Collin Krabbe (January 17, 2023, 10:13 PM EST) -- A man who filed a lawsuit over an LG e-cig battery that exploded, searing through his jeans and left thigh, has agreed to dismiss his claims against a distributor of the batteries following a federal judge's decision to relieve the South Korea-based chemical company of liability in the litigation....

