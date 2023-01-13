Engineer Defends Remote Work Request In Virus's Early Days

By Chris Villani (January 13, 2023, 3:49 PM EST) -- An engineer suing his former employer for firing him for refusing to work in person during the onset of COVID-19 told a judge Friday that assessing whether he was vulnerable to the virus requires turning the clock back to March 2020....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS