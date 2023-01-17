Ryanair Says Emails To Clients Didn't Defame Booking.com

By Brian Steele (January 17, 2023, 5:00 PM EST) -- Ryanair did not defame an online travel agency when it told customers that they should only buy tickets directly from the Irish airline's official website and not through "unauthorized" intermediaries, according to a brief filed in the District of Delaware that seeks to toss Booking.com's allegations from a broader lawsuit....

