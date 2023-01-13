The Big IP Questions Artificial Intelligence Art Is Raising

By Tiffany Hu (January 13, 2023, 8:43 PM EST) -- From graphic novels to photorealistic "magic avatars" made from users' selfies, artificial intelligence-generated art is growing more prolific and raising legal concerns about ownership of the works as well as potential infringement....

