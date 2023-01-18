Jazz Pharma Subsidiary Sues Over Cannabis Seizure Drug TM

By Mike Curley (January 18, 2023, 1:18 PM EST) -- A subsidiary of Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceutical Inc. is suing India-based Cipla Ltd., its U.S. subsidiaries and API Pharma Tech LLC in New York federal court, alleging they infringed patents for a cannabis-based epilepsy medication by applying to sell a generic version before the patents expire....

