Latham, Skadden Drive Emissions Monitoring Co. SPAC Deal

By Renee Hickman (January 17, 2023, 4:53 PM EST) -- Spectaire, the maker of a carbon emission monitoring device that says it will lower customers' carbon offset payments, announced Tuesday that it had agreed to go public by merging with special-purpose acquisition company Perception Capital Corp. II, in a deal with an enterprise value of $203 million that was advised by Latham & Watkins and Skadden....

