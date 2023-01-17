HR Consultant Appeals Loss Over 'Mud-Throwing' Tactics

By Ronan Barnard (January 17, 2023, 8:06 PM GMT) -- A former human resources consultant fought Tuesday to revive her whistleblowing lawsuit over sexual harassment allegations against a nuclear processing company, telling the Employment Appeal Tribunal in London that her former employer's "mud-throwing" tactics blinded a lower tribunal to all the evidence....

