Coca-Cola Sued Over Additives In 'Sparkling Soda Water'

By Anna Bongardino (January 17, 2023, 5:32 PM EST) -- Consumers hit the Coca-Cola Company with a putative class action Monday alleging the beverage giant misleads customers into believing there are no added sweeteners in its Fresca grapefruit and black cherry beverages by labeling them "Sparkling Soda Water" even though they contain the artificial sweetener aspartame and the additive citric acid....

