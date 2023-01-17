EPA Defends Reviving Calif. Vehicle Emissions Standards

By Peter McGuire (January 17, 2023, 5:12 PM EST) -- Federal environmental regulators have urged the D.C. Circuit to reject a challenge to California's authority to create its own greenhouse gas standards and an electric vehicle mandate, saying Republican-led states have sued the agency using an "invented" constitutional argument with no basis in law or history....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS