Ex-DC Attorney General Karl Racine Returns To Hogan Lovells

By Jack Rodgers (January 17, 2023, 1:00 PM EST) -- After serving two terms as the first elected attorney general in Washington, D.C., Karl Racine has been rehired by Hogan Lovells as a litigation partner, rejoining the firm where he began his legal career, the firm announced Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS