Ex-Goodwill Employee Says Exec Fired Her For 'Living In Sin'

By Craig Clough (January 17, 2023, 9:19 PM EST) -- A former Goodwill Industries of Northeast Texas employee sued the nonprofit in Texas federal court Tuesday for allegedly discriminating against her and instituting unlawful employment practices when its president retaliated against her for not fully participating in the "cult-like" Christian religious atmosphere she created and for "living in sin."...

