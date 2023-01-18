2nd Circ. OKs Longer Sentence For Election Denier

By Katie Buehler (January 18, 2023, 5:53 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel has affirmed a three-year prison sentence for a man who threatened politicians, journalists and their families with violence to publicly dispute the 2020 presidential election results, rejecting the man's request to vacate the sentence for exceeding what sentencing guidelines recommend....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS