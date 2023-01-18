Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. OKs Longer Sentence For Election Denier

By Katie Buehler (January 18, 2023, 5:53 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel has affirmed a three-year prison sentence for a man who threatened politicians, journalists and their families with violence to publicly dispute the 2020 presidential election results, rejecting the man's request to vacate the sentence for exceeding what sentencing guidelines recommend....

