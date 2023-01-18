Software Biz Buys Care Management Tech Co. For £3.5M

By Dawood Fakhir (January 18, 2023, 4:40 PM GMT) -- Grafenia PLC said Wednesday that it has acquired a company that manufactures software and systems for care homes for £3.5 million ($4.3 million) in a cash deal that it expects to generate profit in the first year....

