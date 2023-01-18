Party City Files For Ch. 11 Bankruptcy Protection In Texas

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 18, 2023, 10:47 AM EST) -- Celebrations retailer Party City has filed for bankruptcy in Houston with support from the majority of its senior secured noteholders in place for an expedited restructuring that will allow the retailer to keep operating its roughly 800 retail stores while increasing liquidity and slashing debt....

