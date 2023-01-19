Atlanta Atty Says Airport Spa Must Pay Bulk Of Its Legal Fees

By Emily Johnson (January 19, 2023, 4:18 PM EST) -- An Atlanta-area attorney awarded $1.15 million over unpaid work for an airport travel spa operator has asked that the spa operator pay at least $145,977 in attorney fees and expenses, arguing that those fees were incurred because the spa operator denied, among other things, that it had hired the lawyer....

