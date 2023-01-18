FCC Seeks $62M Fine For Alleged Broadband Subsidy Fraud

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (January 18, 2023, 8:10 PM EST) -- Telecom company Q Link Wireless is facing a $62 million fine for allegedly violating Emergency Broadband Benefit Program rules by obtaining as much as $33 million in improper disbursement by overclaiming support for hundreds of thousands of computer tablets, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday....

