SEC Wins Mixed Jury Verdict Against Penny Stock Co.

By Jessica Corso (January 18, 2023, 4:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday touted a courtroom victory against the CEO of a penny stock company convicted of lying to investors, but the lead defense attorney told Law360 that the SEC dropped a crucial fraud claim against his client at the eleventh hour....

