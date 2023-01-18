Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Wins Mixed Jury Verdict Against Penny Stock Co.

By Jessica Corso (January 18, 2023, 4:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday touted a courtroom victory against the CEO of a penny stock company convicted of lying to investors, but the lead defense attorney told Law360 that the SEC dropped a crucial fraud claim against his client at the eleventh hour....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!