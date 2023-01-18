Justices Reject A 2nd Bid To Block New NY Gun Control Laws

By Y. Peter Kang (January 18, 2023, 2:15 PM EST) -- For the second time in two weeks, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an emergency bid to halt enforcement of New York's recently overhauled firearms licensing regime, instead allowing appeals lodged by gun owners and dealers to play out before the Second Circuit....

