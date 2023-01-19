Refrigerant Co. Asks To Keep HFC Allocation Fight In 11th Circ.

By Carolina Bolado (January 19, 2023, 6:22 PM EST) -- A Georgia-based refrigerants company told the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday it should not send to the D.C. Circuit a challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's allocation of hydrofluorocarbon import credits, as the dispute is not challenging the overall cap-and-trade scheme but the EPA's determination of who owned the chemicals....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS