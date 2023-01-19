AT&T Can't Block T-Mobile's 'Banned' Senior Discount Ads

By Gina Kim (January 19, 2023, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge Wednesday denied AT&T's bid to immediately block T-Mobile from advertising that it bans discounts to seniors outside of Florida, finding T-Mobile's statement to be "objectively true," since it merely says that AT&T's Unlimited 55+ program isn't available for those who live outside the Sunshine State. ...

